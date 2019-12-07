VERMONTVILLE — A fire started late Saturday afternoon at the Town of Franklin highway garage in Vermontville.
Fire departments from Bloomingdale, Saranac Lake, Paul Smiths-Gabriels and Lake Placid have reported to the scene, along with a significant State Police presence.
Tanker trucks from several area fire departments were seen bringing water from the Bloomingdale fire house to the scene of the fire.
The Enterprise has reached out to Franklin Supervisor Arthur Willman and Highway Superintendent Jacques Demars for additional information, but have received no immediate response.
