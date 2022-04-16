To aid in recruitment, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, which advocates for and aids fire departments, developed a program more than a decade ago called RecruitNY.
Volunteer fire departments statewide will open their doors on April 23 and 24 as part of the 13th annual RecruitNY weekend.
“We invite all New Yorkers to attend an open house and experience what it means to be a volunteer firefighter,” said FASNY President John Farrell. “RecruitNY weekend can provide people with the opportunity to interact with the responders who are dedicated to protecting them.”
According to FASNY, “the past several years have been especially challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout New York, and many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume.”
Several area fire departments will participate in the RecruitNY weekend.
The West Carthage Fire Department will be holding activities both days. There will be open houses at both stations — Station 1 in the village and Station 2 in the hamlet of Champion — with basic demonstrations of the fire gear and an overview of fire apparatus.
The department, established in 1896, covers the village of West Carthage and towns of Champion and Denmark with 46 active members, of whom 16 are interior firefighters. Station 2 was established in 2019 and now also houses a Carthage Area Rescue Squad ambulance. The department responded to 235 calls last year, according to Chief Peter Crump Jr., and has had 62 calls this year.
The chief encourages people to check out the events at the West Carthage Fire Department or their local department.
“It is important to have an understanding of what goes into being a volunteer firefighter and what we are about, whether you are looking to volunteer or for more general support to all fire departments,” he said.
Besides interior firefighters, there is a need in the department for drivers, fire police, junior firefighters and auxiliary members, he said.
The Deferiet Fire Department also will have an open house both days of the RecruitNY weekend, with demonstrations of hose handling, weather permitting. The department’s auxiliary recently published a cookbook that will be available for purchase.
Besides the village, the department provides fire protection for the hamlet of Herrings and part of Route 3A in the town of Wilna, responding to 250 to 300 calls annually with a force of 23 firefighters of whom 10 are trained to enter structures.
Deferiet Fire Chief Troy Babcock invites people to stop by whether they are interested in joining or to learn more about what the department does.
The Black River Volunteer Fire Department has been providing fire protection to the area since 1891 and now covers the southeast corner of the town of LeRay along with the village.
The department consists of 28 firefighters, 19 of whom are qualified for interior attack.
There will be an open house on April 23, and the apparatus and equipment will be on display.
Black River Fire Chief Matthew Carpenter said the department has just acquired a new ladder truck and through a generous donation and grants, new hoses. In the past few years it purchased new airpacks.
“We have some modern equipment to show off,” the chief said.
He added that it is important for people to attend RecruitNY events.
“People should know who is protecting their homes,” he said. “They need to see what their tax dollars are going toward. And it could peak someone’s interest in joining.”
The chief said that due to varying work schedules there are times when coverage is lacking, and more volunteers are always needed.
The Castorland Fire Company is holding an open house Saturday featuring firefighting demonstrations throughout the day. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the fire station, meet firefighters, try on turnout gear, wear a SCBA — self-contained breathing apparatus — operate a hose line and see how the Jaws of Life and ladder truck operate.
The 42-member volunteer fire department contracts through the village to provide fire and emergency services to the towns of Denmark and Croghan, averaging 60 to 70 calls per year. Money collected from village residents for a pumper truck gave the department its start in 1949.
For 150 years, FASNY has developed and implemented events to assist New York’s more than 1,700 volunteer fire departments to recruit new volunteers. The association has utilized federal and state grant funds for programs such as the “Fire in You” outreach campaign, the FASNY HELP college tuition reimbursement program and recruitment training classes.
For a complete list of departments statewide participating in RecruitNY, visit www.recruitny.org/participation-area.
Local participants include:
Jefferson County
Adams Fire Department, 6 N. Main St.
315-232-4033
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24
West Carthage Fire Department, 61 High St.
315-489-1168
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 and 24
Sackets Harbor Fire Department, 112 N. Broad St.
315-646-2770
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and 24
Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St.
315-482-2121
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24
Black River Fire Department, 218 LeRay St.
315-773-4522
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23
Deferiet Fire Department, 101 Riverside Drive
315-493-4039
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 and 25
Wellesley Island Volunteer Fire Department, 43859 Cross Island Road
315-482-4222
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23
Cape Vincent Fire Department, 401 East Broadway St.
315-654-2004
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23
Lewis County
Beaver Falls Fire Department, 9583 Main St.
9 a.m. to noon April 23
Castorland Fire Company, 5187 Route 410
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23
St. Lawrence County
Massena Fire Department, 34 Andrews St.
315-769-2380
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23
