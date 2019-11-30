WILMINGTON — The Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface Mountain Ski Center caught fire Saturday night and was still burning as of 10:30 p.m. No one had been reported injured.
The fire was reported by staff at the Mid-Station before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to state Olympic Regional Development Authority Communications Director Jon Lundin. ORDA operates the ski center.
The Wilmington, Jay and Upper Jay volunteer fire departments responded shortly thereafter. New York State Police also responded and secured the scene.
The building had been burned down to its frame, and the fire appeared to be beginning to spread to the surrounding area shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Firefighters were being transported up the mountain with Snowcats, Lundin said Saturday night.
From the Wilmington Notch, the night sky could be seen alight with a muted red hue.
The last fire at Whiteface Lundin could recall was two years ago when there was a minor fire at the ski school building.
The Mid-Station housed two restaurants, including Boule’s Bistro on the lower level. It is located between the Lower Valley and Upper Valley runs. The bottom terminals for the Little Whiteface and Mountain Run chairlifts are near the lodge. Whiteface was running at full capacity Saturday and welcomed 1,200 skiers at the mountain.
“Whiteface will be at full operations tomorrow,” Lundin said. “I don’t anticipate this will impact our operations at all.”
As firefighters battled the blaze, a monotonous din could be heard from the side of state Route 86 at the ski area’s main entrance. The snow guns appeared to still be running.
