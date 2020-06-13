ALEXANDRIA - A large fire erupted at a housing unit at Tennis Island on Wellesley Island Saturday morning summoning river fire departments by land and water.
According to fire department logs the call came in about 5:30 a.m. and photos posted to social media show a fully engulfed structure early Saturday morning. Residents have thanked the fire departments for stopping the fire before it spread to the residential community of homes on the river, near the Boldt Castle yacht house.
More details will be reported when available.
