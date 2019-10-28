NORTH BANGOR — One firefighter was injured Friday battling a blaze that destroyed a home in North Bangor.
That rescuer was treated for heat exhaustion and later released.
The fire at a private residence on County Route 22 in North Bangor started in an electrical area on the right side of the house.
“The electrical was arcing and we couldn’t do anything until National Grid cut the wires,” Bangor Volunteer Fire Department Chief Larry LaValley said Monday. “That hampered our efforts.”
Electrical arcing occurs when current flows through the air between conductors. The electrical breakdown of gas produces an ongoing electrical discharge.
Alfred Snyder and his daughter, Nicole, were home sleeping when the fire started. Neighbors kicked in the door to the home and alerted them to the blaze. The residents escaped unharmed, along with their pets.
Christopher Comstock, one of the neighbors who helped rescue the Snyders, credited Mr. Snyder with saving his life years prior after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on County Route 22.
Comstock lives across the street from the Snyders.
Fire crews from Bangor, Malone, Brushton, Moira, Westville, Hogansburg Akwesasne, Burke, Dickinson, Fort Covington and Constable responded to the blaze. North Lawrence remained on standby at the Bangor firehouse, while Northern Ambulance was on scene Friday.
Firefighters battled the blaze, which was first reported at 4:33 p.m., until 11:09 p.m. The home was a total loss, and the Franklin County Cause and Origin Team is investigating what sparked the blaze.
“It started in an electrical area on the right side of the house,” LaValley said.
Firefighters closed off County Route 22 at U.S. Route 11 while they battled the blaze. Flames and dark smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home.
Nicole Snyder said her mother passed away in the house 13 years earlier, and her father planned on never moving from the residence.
“My father loves this house,” she said Friday.
She credited her neighbors’ quick actions with saving them.
The Snyders have been in contact with the American Red Cross. The family did not know if they had insurance, LaValley said.
“We used 65,000 gallons of water,” LaValley said.
