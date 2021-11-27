SACKETS HARBOR — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a Dodge Avenue home on Saturday afternoon.
The fire, called in at 4:01 p.m., spread to the roof of a house at 102 Dodge Ave., but firefighters put it out in about 20 minutes, Sackets Harbor fire officials said.
They contained the fire by cutting a hole in the roof and fighting it that way. The damage was described by fire officials as minimal.
No one was injured.
The house was determined uninhabitable until repairs to the roof can be made.
The American Red Cross was at the scene to help the displaced residents.
The Smithville and Brownville fire departments assisted at the scene.
