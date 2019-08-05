THERESA — Firefighters from several departments responded to a blaze at a single-wide trailer Monday morning on County Route 20.
A county dispatcher said fire departments from Theresa, Philadelphia and Evans Mills responded to the fire at 30163 County Route 20, along with the Jefferson County sheriff’s department, state and Philadelphia police and Indian River Ambulance.
More details will be posted when available.
