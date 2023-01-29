First electric vehicle fast charging hub now operating in Oswego

ALBANY — The New York Power Authority and the Department of State announced deployment of the first electric vehicle fast chargers that can be used by any all-electric vehicle in downtown Oswego at the top of the state’s Central New York Region. The two-charger hub extends NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network and helps to advance New York state’s clean energy goals for the transportation sector. Oswego is one of six cities deploying EVolve NY chargers as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, making EV driving a more accessible option for local residents as well as travelers from other states. The DRIve EV Downtown initiative is a collaboration between NYPA and DOS.
“Adding fast chargers to a community not only encourages the use of electric vehicles, it helps reduce polluting emissions from the transportation sector,” said NYPA Acting President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “I commend the city of Oswego for taking this forward-thinking step. The city is preparing for a sustainable future, making sure that residents and visitors can easily access fast charging located right downtown. As New York continues to move toward electrified transportation and a carbon neutral economy, Oswego is showing residents and visitors that its downtown is ready for electric vehicles.”
The Oswego site, at the downtown city-owned parking lot at 99 W. Second St., is part of NYPA’s EVolve NY fast-charging network, which is bringing high-speed open access charging to key locations along primary travel corridors and in urban areas to encourage the adoption of EVs. More than 100 high speed chargers are currently operational across New York state on the EVolve NY network.
Downtown Revitalization Efforts
The city of Oswego, which was named a DRI community in 2016, has been bolstered as a result of new and expanding housing opportunities, new businesses, and upgrades to public spaces designed to make the downtown more hospitable to pedestrians and bicyclists. Oswego included the EV fast chargers as part of its ongoing revitalization and development efforts to build on recent public and private investments to create a truly vibrant, year-round central business district that serves as the economic, civic and cultural center of the community.
“As electric vehicles become more and more prevalent, EV charging stations such as these new ones in downtown Oswego provide an essential service that are making our communities more attractive to residents, workers and visitors alike and bolstering local economies,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “These stations are the perfect complement to the impressive array of projects completed by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and I am proud of the productive partnership that DOS and NYPA have forged to equip our downtowns with clean, climate-friendly infrastructure throughout the state.”
The two Direct Current Fast Chargers can charge most of the battery capacity in any make or model of EV in as little as 20 minutes. The charging stations, on the Shell Recharge network, are equipped with fast-charging connectors—a combined charging system rated at up to 150 kW and a CHAdeMO connector rated at up to 100kW—so all electric vehicles, including Tesla cars with an adapter, can plug in.
“The city of Oswego was thrilled to partner with NYPA to plan, install and open a car charging station in downtown Oswego,” said Oswego Mayor William Barlow. “Our downtown is experiencing a resurgence as we revitalize our businesses, historic neighborhoods and waterfront to create an ambience attractive to both locals and visitors. Fast charging is a perfect fit and shows that Oswego cares about the environment and looks ahead to a greener future.”
Other DRI locations that have included EV fast charging are Amsterdam (Montgomery County), Geneva (Ontario County), Riverhead (Suffolk County), Utica (Mohawk Valley) and Middletown (Orange County).
John Doran, president of Plugin Stations Online, which installed the chargers, said, “The team at PlugIn Stations Online is proud to have helped facilitate the installation of NYPA’s EVolve site in Oswego, New York. We continue to support NYPA’s efforts to build out the electric vehicle infrastructure for the people of New York and the nation. The Oswego site provides EV drivers with the additional resources to feel confident in driving the central corridor of New York state.”
Alberto Bianchetti, regional director of customer and community engagement for National Grid, said, “The EVolve NY fast charging network is an important component of the electric vehicle transition. Fast chargers, like these high-speed open access ports in Oswego, can help relieve anxiety over driving range and remove a barrier from ownership. National Grid supports EVolve NY by contributing more than $2 million towards the state’s goal of making 800 new EV fast charging stations available by 2025, in addition to our own Electric Vehicle Charger Make Ready Program that provides incentives to companies that deploy chargers on their property.”
EVolve NY chargers also are operational in Syracuse in the Central New York region as well as Watertown in the North Country Region.
