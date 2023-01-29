First electric vehicle fast charging hub now operating in Oswego

EVolve NY chargers were instatalled in the city of Oswego.

ALBANY — The New York Power Authority and the Department of State announced deployment of the first electric vehicle fast chargers that can be used by any all-electric vehicle in downtown Oswego at the top of the state’s Central New York Region. The two-charger hub extends NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network and helps to advance New York state’s clean energy goals for the transportation sector. Oswego is one of six cities deploying EVolve NY chargers as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, making EV driving a more accessible option for local residents as well as travelers from other states. The DRIve EV Downtown initiative is a collaboration between NYPA and DOS.

“Adding fast chargers to a community not only encourages the use of electric vehicles, it helps reduce polluting emissions from the transportation sector,” said NYPA Acting President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “I commend the city of Oswego for taking this forward-thinking step. The city is preparing for a sustainable future, making sure that residents and visitors can easily access fast charging located right downtown. As New York continues to move toward electrified transportation and a carbon neutral economy, Oswego is showing residents and visitors that its downtown is ready for electric vehicles.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.