Eager voters around the state will be able to cast their ballots for the Nov. 5 election as early as Saturday morning.
Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties will each have one central polling station open every day from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 to accommodate the new policy.
Will you be participating in early voting this year?
Lewis County early voters should go to the Lowville town and village offices, 5535 Bostwick St. The station will feature new voting machines purchased earlier in the year by the Board of Elections.
In Jefferson County, the county office building, 175 Arsenal St., Watertown, will have the early voting station set up for the duration and in St. Lawrence County, the Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, Canton, is the site.
In Oswego County, early voting is at the Board of Elections office, 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
All four polling stations are accessible for voters with disabilities.
Early voting dates and times at polling stations in all four counties beginning this weekend will be:
— Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Oswego County only: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
— Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* Oswego County only: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
— Tuesday noon to 8 p.m.
* St. Lawrence County only: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Wednesday, Oct. 30 noon to 8 p.m.
* St. Lawrence County only: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Thursday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* Oswego County only: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
— Friday, Nov. 1 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* Oswego County only: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
— Saturday, Nov. 2 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Sunday, Nov. 3 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The process for early voting is the same as on Election Day once a person is at the polling station. Voting in person during the early voting period makes a person ineligible to vote on Nov. 5 when all regular polling stations will be functioning.
Early ballots will be counted on Election Day will all the other votes cast that day.
This new statewide early voting period is the result of legislation passed in January.
Absentee ballots can still be obtained from any board of elections office in the state or via downloaded PDF at www.elections.ny.gov, or by sending a request letter to your county board of elections, although the letter must be received by the board before Oct. 29.
The ballots can be returned in person to your county board by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. or postmarked by Oct. 29 if returning via mail.
Anyone who will be away from their county on Election Day or will be unable to physically go to the polling station because of illness or disability, primary caregiving for one or more people who are ill or disabled, residing or being a patient in a Veterans Health Administration Hospital or being in jail or prison for a non-felony crime or awaiting grand jury action is eligible to vote by absentee ballot.
For questions, call your local Board of Elections or go to www.elections.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.