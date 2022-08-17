First-quarter traffic deaths highest in 20 years, regulators say

More than 9,500 people died on U.S. roads between January and March this year — the highest number of deaths since 2002. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

WASHINGTON — Traffic deaths rose 7% in the first quarter of 2022 over last year, federal regulators announced in preliminary estimates Wednesday.

More than 9,500 people died on U.S. roads between January and March this year — the highest number of deaths since 2002.

Tribune Wire

