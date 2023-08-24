Republican presidential candidates on Wednesday unleashed barbs on the economy, abortion and crime in the first primary debate of the campaign season. But their attacks did little to reset the dynamics of the race because they largely left front-runner Donald Trump untouched.

Even when moderators said they were going to address “the elephant not in the room,” most of the eight contenders assiduously avoided criticizing the former president, who opted not to participate in the debate and leads his opponents by an average of 40 percentage points in national polls.

