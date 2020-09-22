ALBANY — One week after six states were removed from New York’s travel mandate, five states have been added, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday, two of which were removed last week.
Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming all meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory. No states were removed from the list Tuesday. Minnesota and Nevada were removed from the list last week before being added back this week.
States with more than a 10% positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average, must quarantine for 14 days when flying or driving into New York. Officials update the list every Tuesday.
“For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York’s travel advisory list,” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday. “The virus’ spread across the country — new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days — makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home.”
There are 33 states, as well as Guam and Puerto Rico, now on the list. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Three New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Monday, the governor announced Tuesday, which is up two from Sunday’s total. Of the 83,997 coronavirus test results reported to the state Monday, 754, or 0.89%, were returned positive, meaning the state’s rate of infection is below 1% again. The aim is to remain under 1% positive, Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly said — a level that must be maintained before reopening additional businesses.
The new cases confirmed Monday brings the statewide total of new virus cases to 451,227. Monday’s new cases were confirmed in 43 counties.
The governor announced Tuesday the state has conducted 10 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The number of new cases, percentage of positive tests and other data points are available at forward.ny.gov.
Also on Monday, the State Liquor Authority and state police task force visited 1,023 establishments in New York City and Long Island, and observed three establishments not in compliance with state requirements. The three establishments were in Nassau County.
