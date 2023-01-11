Flights at airports across the U.S. were grounded early Wednesday as officials worked to repair a Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before takeoff. At about 9 a.m. the grounding ended after delaying all overnight flights.
The FAA said “some functions are beginning to come back on line” but added the issue would take time to resolve. The technical glitch will prevent planes from flying until at least 9 a.m., according to the agency.
While the White House has said there is no evidence to indicate a cyberattack, President Biden ordered the Department of Transportation to do a “full investigation” into the cause.
Nearly 3,600 within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of 8:05 a.m., according to the online flight tracker FlightAware.
By 8:45 a.m. the website reported 10,541 delays. A traveler from Watertown reported that at JFK Airport in New York City, it was utter chaos Wednesday morning. The traveler, headed to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., was due to take off a little after 9 a.m. The flight that was first delayed, then canceled has been rebooked for after 1 p.m.
An announcement at JFK that all flights were "now boarding" created more chaos as travelers hustled to their gates.
In Watertown Flight Aware reported that the 9 a.m., Piedmont Flight 5926 to Philadelphia is on time, but that airport is experiencing delays. It's expected to depart about 9 a.m. with arrival at 10:34 a.m.
In Syracuse, A least one flight - a JetBlue plane to New York City - appeared to be stuck waiting on a taxiway, according to the airline’s website.
Every flight set to leave Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport until about 10 a.m. was delayed.
Two American Airlines flights that had been scheduled to take off before 6 a.m. still had not departed and were not estimated to take off until after 9 a.m.
Nearly every flight on Hancock’s schedule was showing a delay of at least 2.5 hours or more.
The first on-time flight on Hancock’s schedule as of 8:45 a.m. was a 9:55 a.m. United flight to Washington, D.C.
Several flights have already been canceled, including a Delta Flight to LaGuardia, an American flight to Washington and a United flight to Newark. All were scheduled to depart later this morning.
Flights departing after noon from Hancock are mostly still listed as leaving on time for the moment.
Syracuse airport officials said for passengers to confirm impacts to their flights with the airline directly. The airport will be providing updates on Twitter, officials said.
