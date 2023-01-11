Flights at airports across the U.S. were grounded early Wednesday as officials worked to repair a Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before takeoff. At about 9 a.m. the grounding ended after delaying all overnight flights. 

The FAA said “some functions are beginning to come back on line” but added the issue would take time to resolve. The technical glitch will prevent planes from flying until at least 9 a.m., according to the agency.

