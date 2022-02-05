LAKE CLEAR — Flights from Adirondack Regional Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City will start March 1 and can be booked through Cape Air now, according to airport Manager Corey Hurwitch.
Hurwitch said he feels Cape Air organized these new flights quickly and he’s excited about the addition.
The flights have a base price of $79 in each direction when they start.
Cape Air Saranac Lake reservations employee Mercedes Mosher said these prices rise as more seats are sold and become more scarce, so booking early should be cheaper. She said people have been booking flights already.
“It’s surprisingly getting to be a busy route,” Mosher said.
Cape Air is turning one of its three daily flights to Boston-Logan International Airport into the daily flight to JFK, and will cut back to two flights to Boston per day.
The addition of the JFK route came when Cape Air bid to renew its contract with the Adirondack Regional Airport, a competitive bidding process this time around.
The $3,529,342-per year, four-year contract is subsidized through the federal Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes flights to rural communities.
The Harrietstown-owned airport has hosted Cape Air flights since 2008.
Cape Air also plans to start flying the Tecnam P2012 Traveller in and out of Adirondack Regional Airport, replacing the Cessna 402 airplane that’s been the staple of its operations for decades.
Hurwitch said the new plane is roomier and more comfortable than the current plane. The new plane seats nine passengers, like the Cessna 402, but also includes up-to-date instrumentation for the pilots, USB ports, leather seats and LED lighting.
