Syracuse — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has declared a state of emergency in Oswego County as hea…
As the north country weathered a day of extreme rain Monday, the Hudson Valley and New York City worked to recover from a deluge that washed out many roads and bridges and took one life Sunday.
Flash flooding caused by a storm that dropped more than 8 inches of rain in the lower Hudson Valley ripped through culverts and around bridge supports, filled the basements of houses and businesses and made rail travel between New York City and Albany, one of the nation’s busiest rail corridors, impossible.
“New York is in the middle of a dangerous 48 hours where extreme weather conditions have put much of our state at risk,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said during a Monday morning news conference in Highland Falls, Orange County.
As much as 8.12 inches of rain fell at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Sunday night into Monday, at the center of the storm. Officials said one woman died when she was swept away by fast-moving waters as she evacuated her flooding home.
Both Orange County in the southern Hudson Valley and Ontario County in western New York were placed under state-declared states of emergencies on Sunday, and state officials were keeping a close eye on conditions in the north country and capital region.
Flood watches remained in effect Monday into Tuesday for the Lake Champlain area of the north country, and heavy rain was seen and anticipated for the entire north country region, as well as the capital and mid-Hudson regions.
“We are working hand-in-glove with local officials in the Hudson Valley and Finger Lakes to assess damage and address immediate needs,” said state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray. “We are also focused on ensuring our response assets are in place in the north country to respond to the ongoing threat of flash flooding there. New Yorkers in the eastern park of the state must stay alert to conditions today.”
Across the state, six swift-water rescue teams were deployed to the flooded areas Sunday, and more than 120 homes in Ontario County were checked by state officials. Many roads in southern New York, including the Palisades Parkway connection to New York City and a number of state routes were closed.
With the rail connection between New York City and Albany severed by flooding, about 90 Amtrak passengers were housed at the Albany-Rensselaer train station overnight Sunday, and bused to their destinations Monday. Rail service remains indefinitely suspended, with more rain expected through Monday and significant damage reported to the rail lines along the downstate route.
In her remarks in Orange County, the governor urged residents of areas under a flood watch or warning to be prepared and remain aware of conditions outside their homes as best as possible. She warned residents to stay close to their cellphones, keep them charged, plan an escape route should their homes flood, and prepare emergency supplies including water, food and medications.
“Remember your pets, remember your neighbors and make sure that you get to higher ground before it becomes too late,” she said.
