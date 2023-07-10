As the north country weathered a day of extreme rain Monday, the Hudson Valley and New York City worked to recover from a deluge that washed out many roads and bridges and took one life Sunday.

Flash flooding caused by a storm that dropped more than 8 inches of rain in the lower Hudson Valley ripped through culverts and around bridge supports, filled the basements of houses and businesses and made rail travel between New York City and Albany, one of the nation’s busiest rail corridors, impossible.

