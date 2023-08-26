Florida’s Space Perspective opening an out-of-this world balloon factory

Rendering of the Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune balloon capsule with its updated design as of July 2022. Space Perspective/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Balloons the size of a football field that aim to take tourists up to the edge of space as soon as next year will be constructed at a new facility on the Space Coast.

State and local government officials along with leadership with the company Space Perspective were on hand this week at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 49,000-square foot facility called the Seely SpaceBalloon Factory in Titusville.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.