WATERTOWN — Flower Memorial Library in Watertown was closed temporarily Wednesday afternoon.
According to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, the library closed due to issues with its phone lines.
“There is a problem with a phone line going out that is connected with the fire alarm. Any fire alarm would not be going out of the building and notifying fire department dispatch,” Mr. Mix said at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Library staff issued a release around 5 p.m. stating that it had reopened.
