MALONE — After hosting the first Fly-in Festival since 1994 at Malone-Dufort Airport in September 2021, the event will make its return and is scheduled for two days in August.
The Malone Chamber of Commerce is holding this year’s festival on Aug. 27 and 28.
“Pilots, tourists and citizens from all over are invited to visit our great village and North Country area. The festival includes educational presentations, vendors, live entertainment and food,” Mary E. Scharf, chamber president, said in a news release. “It will be a great time for all and the chamber hopes to see many come from your town to ours. It is an opportunity to see a charming, historical village and meet great people.”
The Fly-in Festival will have several bands, vendors with food and farm produce for sale, in addition to craft wine, beer and cider tastings.
On Saturday, Slab City will play from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Durham County Poets will play from 4 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, the Busco Bandits will play from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It will be a fun day and the chamber encourages you to participate with your family and friends to enjoy the changing fall foliage and the activities in Malone,” Scharf said. “There is free admission because of the generous support from local businesses.”
In addition to business sponsors, the fly-in is sponsored in part by funds from the Franklin County Development and Marketing Program.
“The chamber is thankful to receive this funding because it allows free admission to all,” Scharf said. “Don’t forget to shop local.”
Attendees can bring chairs and there will be a designated area with a cash bar, according to the release. People are asked not to bring coolers to the festival.
Vendors can still sign up for this year’s festival. More information is available on the chamber’s Facebook page, Malone Chamber of Commerce, and on its website, www.malonechamberofcommerce.com.
Scharf said she hopes visitors from the North Country, nearby regions and neighboring states attend this year’s festival.
“The chamber encourages visitors and pilots from the Northeast to come to Malone and see why it’s a great tourism destination,” Scharf said. “The Malone area is rich and rivers and the fishing is great.”
Trout fishing is prevalent in the Salmon River, while the nearby Deer River Flow has bullhead, and the St. Lawrence River on the Canadian border boasts muskellunge.
Northern Franklin County also has hiking opportunities, canoeing sites and several campgrounds.
“It is truly a beautiful area of flowing meadows, old forests, the St. Lawrence River valley and the foothills of the Adirondacks,” Scharf said. adding that Titus Mountain is another tourism site in the vicinity of Malone.
“While there is no skiing in August, it is a great place to visit when there’s snow as well as green grass,” Scharf said.
In September, Citizen Advocates provided transportation to the Wilder Homestead, near Burke.
This year, upon pre-arranged reservations, the chamber will organize transportation to again take visitors to the homestead, which is about 5 miles from the village.
Information on discount lodging or reservations for Farmer Boy tours, historical tours and rounds of golf can be arranged by calling 518-483-3760 or by emailing director@malonechamberofcommerce.com.
The Malone Golf Club is south of the village, and fly-in attendees can also visit the village’s historic residential district and nearby business district on Main Street, which was recently placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Historic tours are dependent upon preregistration, the release said.
