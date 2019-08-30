CONSTABLEVILLE — For 44 years, the Flywheels and Pulleys Club has hosted the “Old Time” Gas Engine Tractors and Truck Show, a weekend of “good family fun.”
From Sept. 6 to 8 on Route 26, the event features displays of antique power and demonstrations of lost arts from draw saws to blacksmithing.
According to club president Lance Blood, the rain or shine event attracts between 3,000 and 5,000 people depending on weather and is the club’s biggest fundraiser for the year.
“There’s a lot of things going on all weekend but we’ve got a couple that people like the most, the barbecued chicken that goes on there all day and the tractor pulls, one on Saturday and the Sunday one is for garden tractors,” Mr. Blood said.
The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a flag-raising ceremony over the festivities, followed by a fish fry and an auction.
Saturday will get the human engines roaring with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., followed by chain saw carving, a horizontal greased pole contest and calliope music with a tractor pull in the afternoon beginning at 2 p.m.
The String B Band will be providing music from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and barbecued chicken will be available from noon until it’s gone.
Festival-goers can participate in a watermelon eating contest at 3 p.m., “woman’s cross-cut fun” at 4:30 p.m. and enjoy the Country Cloggers from 5 to 6 p.m.
A “country dance” will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. to the music of The Rhythm Riders.
After more pancakes and religious services on Sunday morning, women will compete at throwing cast iron frying pans at 9:30 a.m., and kids from 5 to 13 years old will get their turn at tractor pulling beginning at 10 a.m.
The afternoon will host another horizontal greased pole contest, a garden tractor pull, raffle drawings and at 2 p.m., a beard contest.
A flea market and craft show will continue throughout the three-day event and “primitive camping” and RVs are welcome for a $5 charge per day.
For more information, call John or Olga Miller at 315-348-6781.
