“I grew up watching football with my dad and I instantly fell in love with the game. He was my coach in Pee Wee from age 5 to 12 and it has always been a part of my life.”
“It was finishing the championship game in the Dome, the state championship (vs. Cornwall), even though we lost. Just the atmosphere of it, it was honestly one of the greatest atmospheres I’ve ever been a part of.”
“I fell in love with football because of the hard work it takes to be good at this sport. I love the physicality, brotherhood, and team work football brings.”
“The hard work is what helped me fall in love with the sport. It teaches you work ethic and it gives you confidence once you get good at it. It’s just a great feeling.”
“I have been around wrestling since I can remember and have always been in love with the sport. The great thing about wrestling is that I control the outcome of my success based on the work that I put in.”
“When I was really young, my brothers (Jake and John) always played football and I would always go an watch their games. I remember just being at the old field, the grass field, and watching my brothers play and their team and the stands would always be packed. I just kind of felt that, that’s what I wanted to do, I wanted everybody to watch me and I wanted to be a part of that and that culture.”
