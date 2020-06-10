“I just love how peaceful and quiet the water is. I love the free movement of it.”
“I fell in love with swimming in fifth grade when I started competing for my club team, Northern Tribs Swimming.”
“I fell in love with (soccer) at a young age. My father taught my brothers and I how to play when we were in elementary school and from that point on we continued playing and going to soccer camps. I really fell in love with the game my first year of modified where coach (Lori) Brewer pushed me every day to become a better player. My teammates and coaches over the years have had a huge impact on my love for the game.”
“I first fell in love with soccer at a young age being a ball boy. My older cousin, Kobe Wells, played at the time and I would ride with my aunt and uncle to all of his games. Very quickly I became hooked on soccer watching Parishville alumni like Wyatt Snell, Joey Jacot, and numerous others. I knew after watching them that one day I wanted to be on that field just like them.”
“I think I fell in love with it (soccer) because my family’s been playing it. My dad (Terry) played it, my mom (Jennifer) played it, so I always grew up playing it with my family, and I was always very passionate about competing against them, which made me fall in love with it.”
“I started playing ever since I was four years old, I think (it was) at the YMCA in Watertown and my older brother (Ethan), who is like three years older than me, was playing on a team. I’ve just always been competitive with my brother, and I’ve been playing with him ever since, competing with him. I just fell in love with (soccer) as I played it.”
