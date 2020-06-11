“I fell in love with basketball when I was in 5th grade because of how competitive the sport was. Another reason I love the game of basketball is the people you meet along the way and the memories that are made.”
“I’ve always loved running and I realized I specifically liked sprinting while playing soccer at a young age. My older brother also did track and field, so I was always at his meets eagerly watching all the different events before I was old enough to start modified. I was so excited that I would practice long and triple jumps by myself in my yard using a hockey stick as a takeoff line!”
“My father got me into it when I was probably like 3. ... A funny story is I almost quit because my skates were too small, they would hurt my feet every practice I was going to. One of my teammates (Traigh Kittle) when I was probably 8, 9 years old, his skates were too big and they were the exact same brand as mine were. So we ended up trading skates at practice, and they ended up being perfect sizes for both of us. So from being absolutely miserable before practice to absolutely loving (hockey) after that, that just took a turn for me. After that practice, it just changed everything for me.”
“Well, I always used to play in the backyard with my sister and my dad and that’s how I fell in love with the sport. We always would play countless one-on-ones and it would always lead to fights, I always wanted to be better than her. So I’d always go out and shoot with her and my dad and that is mainly how I fell in love with the game.”
“I always really loved the camaraderie of working with the team. We all push each other and it’s a great experience. I sometimes have a love/hate relationship with running because it can be grinding and painful, but it’s all very rewarding.”
“I have two older brothers who were very good high school basketball players. I spent many days, nights and weekends in the gym watching how much fun they had playing basketball. As I got older, my father and mother began working with me and I began to love the competition and the challenge of playing the sport. I loved preparing for the games and the indescribable feeling just before the game starts and having all eyes on you. Basketball was an escape for me. When you are playing it is the only thing you are thinking about and all other problems in life just seem to fade away. Playing also gave me a great sense of accomplishment.”
“Honestly I can’t pinpoint a specific moment I fell in love with basketball, I guess it’s always been a part of me. I always remember waking up and the first thing I do is grab a basketball and going outside and playing. Or waking up and watching Space Jam, that’s my favorite movie growing up. And my family is a basketball family so I was always around it. When I was young my dad was in a men’s league, so I was always around (basketball) before I even played.”
