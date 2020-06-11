Cole Perretta Senior Norwood-Norfolk

Norwood-Norfolk’s Cole Perretta said he looks up to LeBron James for what he does on and off the court. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Norwood-Norfolk’s Cole Perretta

“I fell in love with basketball when I was in 5th grade because of how competitive the sport was. Another reason I love the game of basketball is the people you meet along the way and the memories that are made.”

Sophia Janoyan Senior Potsdam Section 10 champion in 100, 200

Potsdam’s Sophia Janoyan is a multi-event threat competing in sprints, long and triple jump. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Potsdam’s Sophia Janoyan

“I’ve always loved running and I realized I specifically liked sprinting while playing soccer at a young age. My older brother also did track and field, so I was always at his meets eagerly watching all the different events before I was old enough to start modified. I was so excited that I would practice long and triple jumps by myself in my yard using a hockey stick as a takeoff line!”

David Jenner Junior Forward Immaculate Heart Central

David Jenner, a junior at General Brown, plays hockey for Immaculate Heart Central. A forward and a team leader, Jenner led the Cavaliers in scoring last season with 19 points, including a team-leading 10 goals. Provided photo

For The Love Of Sports: IHC’s David Jenner

“My father got me into it when I was probably like 3. ... A funny story is I almost quit because my skates were too small, they would hurt my feet every practice I was going to. One of my teammates (Traigh Kittle) when I was probably 8, 9 years old, his skates were too big and they were the exact same brand as mine were. So we ended up trading skates at practice, and they ended up being perfect sizes for both of us. So from being absolutely miserable before practice to absolutely loving (hockey) after that, that just took a turn for me. After that practice, it just changed everything for me.”

Kennady Amo Junior Thousand Islands Point Guard

Kennady Amo was part of section title as an 8th grader. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Thousand Islands’ Kennady Amo

“Well, I always used to play in the backyard with my sister and my dad and that’s how I fell in love with the sport. We always would play countless one-on-ones and it would always lead to fights, I always wanted to be better than her. So I’d always go out and shoot with her and my dad and that is mainly how I fell in love with the game.”

Alexa Doe Sophomore South Jefferson

South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe says the best advice she’s received was from her father, Steven, an assistant coach on the team. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe

“I always really loved the camaraderie of working with the team. We all push each other and it’s a great experience. I sometimes have a love/hate relationship with running because it can be grinding and painful, but it’s all very rewarding.”

Leah Gallagher Senior Malone

Malone’s Leah Gallagher credits two older brothers for fueling her interest in basketball. John Gokey/Malone Telegram

For The Love Of Sports: Malone’s Leah Gallagher

“I have two older brothers who were very good high school basketball players. I spent many days, nights and weekends in the gym watching how much fun they had playing basketball. As I got older, my father and mother began working with me and I began to love the competition and the challenge of playing the sport. I loved preparing for the games and the indescribable feeling just before the game starts and having all eyes on you. Basketball was an escape for me. When you are playing it is the only thing you are thinking about and all other problems in life just seem to fade away. Playing also gave me a great sense of accomplishment.”

De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown Junior General Brown Guard

General Brown’s De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown comes from a basketball family. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: General Brown’s De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown

“Honestly I can’t pinpoint a specific moment I fell in love with basketball, I guess it’s always been a part of me. I always remember waking up and the first thing I do is grab a basketball and going outside and playing. Or waking up and watching Space Jam, that’s my favorite movie growing up. And my family is a basketball family so I was always around it. When I was young my dad was in a men’s league, so I was always around (basketball) before I even played.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.