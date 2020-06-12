“I started playing lacrosse when I was four. My brother (Matt) is two years older than me so he was on a different team than me. He’s a natural athlete that excels in all sports and I wanted to beat him in one sport. We both played football, soccer, basketball and lacrosse. His love is basketball, mine became lacrosse because I loved the physical contact, the rush of scoring and faking the opponent out on a play. I have many friends at Salmon River and they got me into fall field and box lacrosse on the Akwesasne reservation and in Canada. Playing with them I really learned how lacrosse is played and was taught different skills. My dog at the time loved lacrosse balls and was extremely fast at getting them when they hit the ground. I learned to scoop up the ball before she could get to them and it made me faster than my friends.”
“I fell in love with lacrosse when I moved up to the girls varsity lacrosse team in seventh grade. I instantly loved the level of competition.”
“My friend Scott Diange and I played baseball and wanted to try something else. We started playing tennis and we just loved the difficulty of it. The game brings a different skill set.”
“I think I knew I always liked lacrosse, I grew up watching my brother play sports and his drive fueled my drive. But I think I really felt in love with lacrosse my freshman and sophomore year of high school, watching the varsity team play and watching how well they worked as a unit was incredible. Then sophomore year the JV team got a new coaching staff, coach Hazard and Soderquist, and under the new staff I learned the value of hard work and dedication. That’s when I knew I loved the sport of lacrosse.”
“I think it was more of like the camaraderie, like all my friends were playing and it’s just a fun sport to play. Because I used to play football, too, and when I was younger, I couldn’t really decide between the two. But I think just my work ethic was a lot higher for lacrosse and it was a sport my friends were playing. ... Also, I played in a summer tournament back in sixth grade with a team coached by coach (Chad) Parker, who is our assistant coach (on defense) at General Brown, and he gave me a long-pole (stick), so that’s when I first started playing defense, and that’s when I realized I can actually do something with this sport. Like I enjoyed it a lot and worked really hard from there.”
“I always played baseball, but I was getting bored with it. I didn’t really have much to do, so I tried golf and I just fell in love with it.”
