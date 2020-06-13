“Well growing up, my dad (Dan Myers), he’s the Lowville (baseball) coach, so I was basically born into the sport. So ever since I was little I just thought that it’s the only way to go, and I just kept falling in love with it and liking it more as I grew up.”
“I fell in love with baseball at a young age, one of the main reason was playing ball in my backyard. Seeing how many home runs you can hit or trying different ways to strike each other out was where it all started.”
“Well I started playing youth from third to sixth grade and my dad was actually the coach, and I just enjoyed spending time with him and my friends playing.”
“I just love the competition of (volleyball). The game is such a mental sport and every team I’ve been on has had nice people. It helps to be on a team when everyone is nice and you love everyone.”
“I began playing T-ball when I was seven, then I joined a town league for softball in fourth grade. There, we were undefeated and won many championships together. That team was the same team that we won the championships with.”
“I first fell in love with volleyball back in the seventh grade. At that time Canton did not have a modified team, but my best friend wanted to play so my friends and I helped raise the money to start a team. I had an amazing modified coach (Kate Porter) that taught me not to give up, and to be successful you need to put in a lot of time and effort. She sparked my love for volleyball and helped me become the athlete I am today.”
