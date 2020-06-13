Brett Myers Senior Lowville Shortstop

Lowville’s Brett Myers said he was born into baseball and then grew to love it. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Lowville’s Brett Myers

“Well growing up, my dad (Dan Myers), he’s the Lowville (baseball) coach, so I was basically born into the sport. So ever since I was little I just thought that it’s the only way to go, and I just kept falling in love with it and liking it more as I grew up.”

Garrett Engstrom Senior Massena

Massena pitcher Garrett Engstrom plans to play next season at SUNY Plattsburgh. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Massena’s Garrett Engstrom

“I fell in love with baseball at a young age, one of the main reason was playing ball in my backyard. Seeing how many home runs you can hit or trying different ways to strike each other out was where it all started.”

Sydney Hess Senior Belleville Henderson Pitcher

Belleville Henderson’s Sydney Hess at her home in Adams. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Belleville Henderson’s Sydney Hess

“Well I started playing youth from third to sixth grade and my dad was actually the coach, and I just enjoyed spending time with him and my friends playing.”

Sarah Balcom Junior Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek’s Sarah Balcom said the best advice she’s received about her sport is to “stop thinking.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Sandy Creek’s Sarah Balcom

“I just love the competition of (volleyball). The game is such a mental sport and every team I’ve been on has had nice people. It helps to be on a team when everyone is nice and you love everyone.”

Leah Wheeler Senior St. Regis Falls

St. Regis Falls’ Leah Wheeler owes her love for softball to the youth leagues she played in when she was in grade school. John Gokey/Malone Telegram

For The Love Of Sports: St. Regis Falls’ Leah Wheeler

“I began playing T-ball when I was seven, then I joined a town league for softball in fourth grade. There, we were undefeated and won many championships together. That team was the same team that we won the championships with.”

Gretchen Warner Senior Canton Right side middle hitter

A stand out volleyball player at Canton, Gretchen Warner, will attend Hobart College in the fall. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Canton’s Gretchen Warner

“I first fell in love with volleyball back in the seventh grade. At that time Canton did not have a modified team, but my best friend wanted to play so my friends and I helped raise the money to start a team. I had an amazing modified coach (Kate Porter) that taught me not to give up, and to be successful you need to put in a lot of time and effort. She sparked my love for volleyball and helped me become the athlete I am today.”

