Harry Powers Ogdensburg Free Academy Senior WR/RB/CB

Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Harry Powers said his football coaches have stressed never to take moments for granted. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: OFA’s Harry Powers

“I grew up watching football with my dad and I instantly fell in love with the game. He was my coach in Pee Wee from age 5 to 12 and it has always been a part of my life.”

Thomas Albright Carthage Senior Defensive Back

Carthage’s Thomas Albright, 18, said his favorite football moment was the Comets’ state championship game in November, even though his team lost. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Carthage’s Thomas Albright

“It was finishing the championship game in the Dome, the state championship (vs. Cornwall), even though we lost. Just the atmosphere of it, it was honestly one of the greatest atmospheres I’ve ever been a part of.”

Ethan LaRock St. Lawrence Central Senior Running Back

St. Lawrence Central’s Ethan LaRock carries Ogdensburg Free Academy tacklers as he gains yardage during a game Oct. 25. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: SLC’s Ethan LaRock

“I fell in love with football because of the hard work it takes to be good at this sport. I love the physicality, brotherhood, and team work football brings.”

Aiden Poe Indian River Sophomore 170 pounds

Indian River’s Aiden Poe listens to his coach during a match in 2018. Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Indian River’s Aiden Poe

“The hard work is what helped me fall in love with the sport. It teaches you work ethic and it gives you confidence once you get good at it. It’s just a great feeling.”

Carter Baer Gouverneur Sophomore 138-pound champ

Gouverneur’s Carter Baer plans to attend multiple summer tournaments. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

For The Love Of Sports: Gouverneur’s Carter Baer

“I have been around wrestling since I can remember and have always been in love with the sport. The great thing about wrestling is that I control the outcome of my success based on the work that I put in.”

Jackson Worden South Jefferson Senior Linebacker

South Jefferson’s Jackson Worden was inspired to play football by watching his older brothers play the game. Provided photo

For The Love Of Sports: South Jefferson’s Jackson Worden

“When I was really young, my brothers (Jake and John) always played football and I would always go an watch their games. I remember just being at the old field, the grass field, and watching my brothers play and their team and the stands would always be packed. I just kind of felt that, that’s what I wanted to do, I wanted everybody to watch me and I wanted to be a part of that and that culture.”

