State police requested assistance from state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers in an evidence search connected to a homicide investigation at Ausable Chasm.
When rangers arrived March 20, they were asked to recover the body of a homicide victim thrown more than 100 feet down the chasm, according to the most recent forest ranger report.
Rangers rappelled down, found the victim, packaged the body and used a technical rope system to return the victim back above the cliff.
State police identified the victim as 37-year-old Kenneth C. Darrah from Keeseville.
Michael J. Rougeau, 48, and Michael A. Nastasia, 30, both of Plattsburgh, were charged with second-degree murder in late March for allegedly stabbing Darrah and throwing him off the AuSable Chasm Bridge in the town of Chesterfield, according to state police.
State Police said Darrah was stabbed repeatedly in a “physical altercation” with Rougeau and Nastasia before he was thrown off the bridge.
An autopsy on Tuesday determined that Darrah died of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds, according to state police.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.