Rangers recover body of homicide victim

Forest rangers search for evidence at Ausable Chasm. Courtesy of DEC

State police requested assistance from state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers in an evidence search connected to a homicide investigation at Ausable Chasm.

When rangers arrived March 20, they were asked to recover the body of a homicide victim thrown more than 100 feet down the chasm, according to the most recent forest ranger report.

