BLOOMINGDALE — A former postal clerk in Essex County was sentenced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday for stealing prescription drugs from mail parcels.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern New York District, says Brittany Irvine, 27, formerly of Bloomingdale, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and a $5,000 fine after admitting that between June 18, 2019, and her arrest on Aug. 27, 2019, she opened three parcels containing prescription oxycodone pills and removed the pills while working as a distribution clerk at the U.S. Post Office in Bloomingdale.
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman and USPS Office of the Inspector General Special Agent Matthew Modafferi. The case was investigated by the OIG and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.