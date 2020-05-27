RUSSELL — Almost 40 years after his childhood trauma began in Boy Scout Troop 42 in the town of Russell, a national interview with someone who was a member of the same troop with the same leader made him realize that he wasn’t crazy, it really did happen, he’s not alone and he can take action.
In February, just after the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy due to the volume of lawsuits filed against it, Ralph Morse told his story of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of former Boy Scout Troop 42 leader John Brown.
With representation by the Seattle-based law firm of Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala (PCVA), Mr. Morse filed a complaint against the Scouts in August and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Daniel Davis of South Colton took action, too.
“I want my story to be heard. I want the world to know how long these monsters got away with this in the Boy Scouts. I said, ‘You know what? I’m one of the numbers and I’m going to speak out now.’ I had buried it so deep that I had never thought about putting it out there before,” he said.
Mr. Davis and four other men who were boys in Troop 42 came forward to testify that they were also abused by Brown during his years as a troop leader from 1960 to 1985.
One of those four maintains that he told another Scout leader of Brown’s abuse in 1969, although no action was taken by the troop, its sponsor or the council further up the hierarchy.
Under the Child Victims Act, the law firm filed complaints on Mr. Davis’ behalf against the Seaway Valley Council; St. Lawrence Council; Longhouse Council; the town of Russell; Troop 42 sponsor Russell Town Hall; Knox Memorial Central School which may have also been a sponsor of the troop; Edward Knox Central School which replaced Knox Memorial when it merged with the Edwards Central School in 1985; and the Boy Scouts of America, Corp., based in Texas.
Brown rose to the level of Scoutmaster and was removed from Troop 42 and placed on the national organization’s now-infamous “Ineligible Volunteer” list with his paperwork put in the “confidential” or “perversion” file. According to that file, Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse in 1984 for the “sexual molestation” of a 13-year-old Scout.
For Mr. Davis, however, the council’s action was taken too late to protect him.
From 1981 to 1983, when Mr. Davis was about 11 to 13 years old, he said Brown sexually abused him at scouting camps Vigor and Portaferry as well as during camping trips, according to the complaint.
While he believes it started when he was about 11 years old, Mr. Davis said, “I buried it so deep, I’m not even sure when it started happening.”
His voice softened when he said he hadn’t tried to tell anyone at the time, adding simply, “I was scared to death.”
Brown was 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighed more than 250 pounds.
Hearing Mr. Morse’s story and realizing Brown did the same thing to him even though Mr. Morse is about 17 years his senior, Mr. Davis realized Brown had been abusing boys for at least that long, although he suspects longer.
“It’s not about the money. I’m fairly well convinced that John Brown was abusing boys for somewhere around 30 years and I’m also convinced somebody had to notice something at some point. Why didn’t somebody speak up way before they did?” Mr. Davis said.
Thinking back to that time, he said he is aware of at least two other boys who were also abused by Brown and he wonders if they will come forward, too.
“Scouting itself was an inherently dangerous program. They never took the steps to protect children and one of the reasons we know that is that the Boy Scouts held one of the largest pedophile repositories on the planet,” said Michael Pfau, who will represent Mr. Davis should the case go to court, referring to the perversion files.
He said there are thousands of those files implicating at least 7,500 alleged perpetrators from around the nation and more than 10,000 sexual abuse victims. Only some of the files have been released over the years, according to Mr. Pfau, and some were destroyed over time, so these numbers are likely low.
Mr. Pfau said many abusers were not in the files, especially because not all children told someone what happened.
When the national Boy Scouts organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, leadership said it was to “restructure” the organization’s finances for a dual purpose: “to equitably compensate all victims who were abused during their time in Scouting” and to continue scouting into the future.
On the website dedicated to that ‘restructuring,” the scouting organization said it will be creating a trust to be “equitably distributed” among victims.
“It’s pretty fascinating, what’s going on nationally,” said Mr. Pfau. “I think bankruptcy was a disastrous decision for them. I think the Boy Scouts had a plan, a somewhat naive plan. I think they thought they could offer up some money, some insurance policies, obtain a release, and then it would be business as usual. They underestimated the shear breadth and volume of the survivors that have come forward.”
According to the organization’s 2018 tax filing, the Boy Scouts have assets worth about $1.4 billion and brought in revenue in excess of $285 million.
The Boy Scout organization also points out on the website that local councils have separate finances and are not part of the bankruptcy proceedings, a move which Mr. Pfau said may have been another faulty strategy combined with the bankruptcy.
“They did not anticipate that their local councils, which were the eyes and the ears of the Boy Scouts across the country and was the local entity that really ran the scouting troops, would be sued in every jurisdiction where the statute of limitations allowed suits.”
He said the councils are “often most at fault” and hold most of the Boy Scout assets, estimated at around $3 billion.
“It becomes very, very hard to say ‘these are just a few bad apples’ when you have thousands of abusers and tens of thousands of victims. There is no other conclusion than there has been a systematic failure in the program,” Mr. Pfau said.
In addition to the four cases the law firm filed in the “Russell cluster” of abuse surrounding Brown, who died in 1997, it filed 20 other abuse complaints relating to the Boy Scouts across the state as soon as the courts reopened for business on Monday.
