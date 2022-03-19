Syracuse — Shirley Goddard, 75, admitted Friday to stealing $650,000 from a nonprofit she and her husband founded and ran for 30 years, according to state Attorney General Letitia A. James.
The money, provided by Medicaid, was for services to disabled children and adults. But Goddard spent more than half a million of it shopping and gambling, according to court documents. She left a trail of ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases at casinos and Destiny USA in Syracuse, and she falsified loans to clients and then said she was reimbursed, the documents say.
In court Friday, Goddard pleaded guilty to embezzling $650,809 from H.O.M.E. from 2014 to Sept. 30, 2018. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13.
As part of the plea, Goddard will repay the money to the AG’s office, which will then return the money to the organization.
The AG’s office also filed a civil suit against Goddard and her husband. That suit seeks to bar both from ever running a charity again.
