WATERTOWN — Barbara Lamon, the 88-year-old daughter of the late Deputy Fire Chief Leo J. Loftus, said it means a lot for her family to see her father memorialized.
“We feel very privileged that they finally recognize the fact that it did happen the way it did,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re still very happy about it.”
Deputy Chief Loftus died at Thompson Park one month after exposure to chlorine gas while fighting a fire in 1943, but his death was not recognized as in the line of duty, until recently.
“It’s taken 78 years, seven months, and three days for City Fire to add the name to our memorial, the time it’s taken does not lessen the sacrifice,” said the Rev. Leon I. VanWie, United Methodist pastor. “A fitting tribute can take time.”
Ms. Lamon said that she was very excited to learn the news of her father’s name getting memorialized.
“That was very much a blessing to us,” she said.
Mary Leonard, another daughter, 86, said it was “wonderful” to have her father memorialized on the plaque.
“He deserved it, he really did. He was a good man,” she said.
Ms. Leonard was 6 years old when her father died, but knew that she and her siblings “loved him dearly.”
They have one other living sibling who could not make it to the event as she lives in Boston.
Ms. Lamon said they had two other siblings who died at a young age. Mark Loftus, grandson to the late deputy chief, called it “a great honor.”
“We’re happy because my father was a fireman, and my grandfather was a fireman, and my cousin Dave is a fireman, so the tradition continues,” he said. Another way the tradition continued is through name as Mark Loftus’ grandson is named Leo, after the former deputy chief.
Now, the former deputy chief’s name will forever be engraved along with nine other firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timmerman said inscribing Loftus’ name on the memorial will allow them to tell his story now, and well into the future.
He said that until a few months ago, some members of the department didn’t know Loftus’ early death was a result of his service to the city.
“Now his name is inscribed on a memorial, and not only do we know what happened with Chief Loftus, and we recognize the sacrifice, but also in the future, firefighters that work here that aren’t even born yet, they’ll know Chief Loftus,” he said. “I think it’s important that that gets passed on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.