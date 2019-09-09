WATERTOWN — A former City Council candidate faces charges after being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Sunday.
City police also charged Aaron R. Clemons, 41, of 933 Leray St., lot 5, trailer 79, with failure to keep right at 7:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Cooper Street.
His blood alcohol content was recorded as 0.21 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Mr. Clemons was released with traffic tickets returnable to City Court. He was previously convicted of DWI in 2017.
Mr. Clemons ran for a seat on the City Council this year, but lost in the primary in June.
