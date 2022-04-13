NEW YORK — Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin resigned from office Tuesday, hours after he was arrested and charged with five counts of bribery and fraud in a federal corruption probe, bowing to a ballooning scandal and adding a baffling wrinkle into the spring Democratic primary.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who pledged to bring an era of transparency to government since taking office last summer, issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon saying that she had accepted Benjamin’s “resignation effective immediately.”
Even though he stepped down, due to complicated election rules and antiquated New York laws, Benjamin will remain on the ballot for the June 28 primary, and that could prove to be a headache for Hochul.
“There are only three ways to get off the ballot: death, declination or disqualification,” said John Conklin, a state Board of Elections spokesman.
But in a statement shortly after Benjamin’s resignation, Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic Party chairman, said he would “explore every option available to seek a replacement for Brian on the ticket.”
Hochul, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s lieutenant, quickly selected Benjamin in August as her second in command after she rose to the top of the state government following Cuomo’s resignation.
Court papers filed Tuesday said Benjamin submitted vetting forms with false information before Hochul selected him, and he admitted last week that he did not tell her that he was aware his 2021 New York City comptroller campaign had been subpoenaed before his appointment to his current post.
In February, Benjamin was designated the Democrats’ preferred candidate for lieutenant governor during the party’s nominating convention. The window to decline has now closed.
It was not clear if Hochul might consider supporting the running mate of a rival candidate in the Democratic primary. Nor was it clear how Benjamin would approach his name remaining on the ballot.
“I haven’t been briefed on that,” Angelene Superable, a spokeswoman for Benjamin, said when asked by phone about the ballot conundrum.
Activist Ana Maria Archila, who is challenging Benjamin in the Democratic primary, painted her former opponent as part of a long history of political corruption in the state capital.
“Today is a dark day, with Albany at its worst on display for all New Yorkers to see,” she said. “For too long, we’ve seen politicians trading favors for money from the wealthy and the powerful. New Yorkers demand accountability and change.”
Benjamin surrendered Tuesday to federal authorities who investigated him in connection with his bid for New York City comptroller. He is accused of obtaining $50,000 in state funds through an alleged abuse of power. He pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang set bond at $250,000, told him to limit travel and ordered him to hand over his passport.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Southern District of New York, said Benjamin participated in a scheme from at least 2019 through around 2021, to gain campaign contributions from real estate developer Gerald Migdol in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his official authority and influence as a New York state senator to obtain a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization controlled by the developer, according to the federal indictment.
“In an exchange, Benjamin received tens of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions,” Williams said. “Those contributions were directed both to Benjamin’s state Senate campaign committee and to Benjamin’s New York City comptroller campaign — taxpayer money for campaign contributions.”
The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York arrested Migdol in November, accusing him of facilitating phony donations intended to boost Benjamin’s campaign war chest so he could receive public matching funds.
After Benjamin was charged this week, lawyers representing him claimed there was “nothing inappropriate” about the grant that the complaint focused on.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Hochul should be “held accountable” for her alleged “corrupt complicity.”
“The arrest of Governor Hochul’s handpicked Lieutenant Governor puts on display once again the corrupt cesspool of Albany,” she wrote. “The corruption in the Hochul administration is showing. But just last week, Hochul chose to turn a blind eye to Benjamin’s criminal activity and stood by her handpicked choice for Lieutenant Governor among serious allegations of bribery and corruption.”
In February, Hochul and state Democrats endorsed Benjamin for the position in the upcoming November election. Benjamin hadn’t been charged with any criminal activity at the time, but New York City newspapers had reported on straw donations he had received and questioned campaign funds used on weddings and car expenses — Benjamin later refunded several of these straw donations and agreed to repay the questionable funds.
Stefanik said Benjamin’s arrest continues “the legacy of Sheldon Silver, Eliot Spitzer, David Paterson and Andrew Cuomo.”
Stefanik is using Benjamin’s arrest and resignation to promote Republican candidates up and down the ballot this election.
State Sen. Daniel G. Stec, a Republican from Queensbury, said Benjamin’s resignation was “essential.”
“Hochul could have selected ANYONE as her running mate,” Stec wrote. “Instead, she stood by and recently reaffirmed her support for (Benjamin).”
Matt Putorti, a Democrat running against Stefanik for her congressional seat, said Benjamin made the “right decision” to resign.
“Political corruption — from any party — is never acceptable and threatens our democracy,” he wrote in a statement.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise contributed to this report.
