Ex-lieutenant governor late in filing finance data

NEW YORK — Brian Benjamin, the former New York lieutenant governor who resigned in disgrace after being arrested on federal corruption charges, is nearly two months late in filing campaign finance disclosures for his scuttled and now-moot reelection bid.

The disclosure, required under state election rules, was due on July 15. State campaign finance records show Benjamin’s campaign hasn’t submitted it to the state Board of Elections, raising questions about how the campaign is spending contributions and whether it’s using them to pay for legal bills racked up since his April indictment.

Tribune Wire

