FORT DRUM — A group of Fort Drum senior noncommissioned officers delivered some Christmas joy to dozens of families after completing a foot march on post on Thursday.
The ruck march — from the Fort Drum Noncommissioned Officer Academy to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers facility — was in support of the annual Mountain of Toys program.
The senior enlisted soldiers delivered more than 100 unwrapped toys to add to the growing collection.
Before leaving the NCOA, Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division (LI) senior enlisted adviser, reminded NCOs that a foot march is “not what we do, it’s who we are!”
“As Mountain Tough Soldiers, we don’t need any incentive to go on an early-morning ruck march — but this was a pretty good one,” Terenas said.
“The support from the community for the Mountain of Toys program has been amazing, and we were glad to be part of it.”
Shortly before the NCOs’ arrival, another formation from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, appeared at the BOSS center with more toys.
Since November, community members have been dropping off unwrapped toys to collection boxes at the NCOA, Post Exchange, Clark Hall and other locations. The BOSS team purchased additional toys with funds provided by the Fort Drum Sergeants Major Association.
Cpl. Chris Jones, Fort Drum BOSS president, said that the boxes are monitored regularly and emptied when full.
“We’ve been getting a lot of donations, which is really awesome,” he said. “One of the collection boxes had to be emptied two days in a row. We always like to have more toys than we think we will need.”
For 25 years, the Mountain of Toys program has assisted Army families who need a little support to get through the gift-giving season.
“It’s a great program that provides some toys for families who may be having a tough time this Christmas,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joe McLaughlin, with the Fort Drum Sergeants Major Association.
“The fact that our senior NCOs, first sergeants and sergeants major all got together to bring these toys here really shows their support to their soldiers.”
McLaughlin, a former commandant at the NCOA, has been involved with Mountain of Toys since the beginning, and he said that he has no intention of stopping.
Sgt. Maj. Terenas said he hopes that this one act of giving will inspire others to do more. He encouraged his senior NCOs to take care of themselves and to look out for their soldiers during the holidays.
“This is all about taking care of one another, which is what we want to see across our formations this holiday season,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.