WATERTOWN — Two Fort Drum firefighters rescued a whitetail deer stranded in the icy Black River waters over the weekend.
Firefighters from Fire Station 2 and 3 responded to a call from a community member on Saturday afternoon near the area of Range 8.
Firefighters Jeff Hambsch and Jordan Saber navigated through the slushy ice on an inflatable raft — called a Quick Rescue Device — to reach the deer and rescued the frightened animal with a rope.
As the frightened animal drew further away, Mr. Hambsch went into the water to break up the ice as they made their approach.
“I was probably three or four feet away from the deer when it got spooked and actually lunged in our direction,” Hambsch said. “It couldn’t go any further in the direction it was going, so it just turned in the path it had already cleared.”
That’s when he was able to wrangle the deer, while Mr. Saber secured it with a rope.
“It was hard to get a hold of it, but I was basically able to get almost a headlock on it,” Mr. Hambsch said. “We got the rope on it, and the guys hauled it back in.”
They got the deer off the ice and removed the rope. Assistant Chief of Operations Matthew Woodward, Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division, said the deer looked petrified but seemingly unharmed. He noted that they saw coyote tracks on site and that the deer apparently fell into the ice trying to flee.
“I hunt deer, and I’ve never seen a deer with eyes that big in my life,” he said.
After about a minute, the deer got up, shook the water off and took off.
Mr. Hambsch said that they train on ice rescues, so this was a chance to put that certification to the test.
Coincidentally, Fort Drum FES personnel recently completed their required cycle of ice rescue training just over a week ago.
