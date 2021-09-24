Fort Drum conducted a flyover Friday afternoon in memory of Carthage athlete Tyler Christman, 14, who died Tuesday after suffering a head injury in a junior varsity football game.
In a news release, Fort Drum said “Today we honor Tyler Christman, his family and the community he loved. -CarthageStrong.”
“We were especially honored that the Carthage JV Football team was in the stands for our tribute,” the release stated.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Evans Mills Speedway off Route 11. Attendees are encouraged to wear red.
