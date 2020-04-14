FORT DRUM — Early in April, freelance photographer Farrah Ramsey was scrolling through her social media feed and found it littered with doom-and-gloom posts.
She wanted to change that during this age of the coronavirus.
This Easter weekend, Ms. Ramsey drove throughout the housing areas of Fort Drum, photographing hundreds of families — from a safe distance, naturally — for the Front Porch Project.
She was inspired by a nationwide initiative in which photographers have volunteered their talents to capture “front porch” family portraits during the COVID-19 outbreak, when most people are confined to their homes.
It seemed like she was only seeing postings about the pandemic online.
Then she spotted a friend’s front porch photo taken at another military installation. Ms. Ramsey said that with all of the uncertainty in the world, something as simple as seeing a family photo gave her joy.
Ramsey proposed the idea of the Front Porch Project at Fort Drum on a couple of Facebook spouses’ pages, but initially received no response to it. She waited a day before reposting the offer and then woke up the next morning to a flood of requests.
Juggling an already hectic household schedule — she is homeschooling four of her six children — Ms. Ramsey put together digital flyers, created travel routes and notified interested families through social media posts and videos.
“This has turned into a source of excitement at a time when everyone is being disappointed and let down because all of their plans are being canceled,” she said.
With her children bundled in the back of her black SUV, she put on her face mask and headed out Saturday morning.
She spent another six hours on Easter Sunday completing the rounds through the housing communities to photograph another 240 families. When she returned home, she found her sidewalk covered with thank-you messages written in chalk and an Easter basket for her children on the doorstep.
Ms. Ramsey said it was the most fun with photography she has had in a long time.
“Just seeing the memories being made, it just makes my day,” she said. “It makes my day being a part of those memories.”
Before starting a freelance career in 2017, she served as a health care professional for 14 years. She enrolled in a photography course through the New York Institute of Photography and started a freelance business.
