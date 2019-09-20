FORT DRUM — In an aircraft hangar, amid a sea of camo and various flags, a band practiced hitting its notes before the beginning of a ceremony.
Gathered to the side and facing soldiers lined up for the Colors Casing Ceremony for the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, the 10th Mountain Division Band began to play an upbeat and cheery tune for those gathered.
The ceremony, which was held at 11 a.m. Friday in a hangar on the Wheeler Sack Airfield at Fort Drum, officially signified the CAB’s upcoming deployment to Afghanistan to take over from a unit out of Fort Bliss, Texas. Just the unit’s colors are cased and put away during the ceremony, to be unfurled once again when the brigade has established themselves overseas.
“Everything else changes, but the unit’s colors stay the same,” said CAB Capt. Victoria Goldfedib. This symbolic storing of the colors for transport dates back to the founding of this country when soldiers would follow their colors into battle.
Following the singing of the National Anthem, opening remarks were made prior to the casing. One special guest in attendance at the ceremony was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who addressed the gathering and shared her support of the brigade.
“Fort Drum truly is the home of the brave,” she said. “I’m so honored to be here. You and your families are answering the call of duty, and I could not be more grateful for your sacrifice.”
During the speech, a father, dressed in uniform, held his baby daughter after she was a bit fussy during the beginning of the ceremony, which immediately calmed her down. Held through the ceremony — at times with just one arm while her father saluted — an elderly man on the bleachers smiled and made faces at the child to keep her entertained.
“As your senator I promise to always honor your service, protect your families, and make sure you have the resources you need to do your jobs,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “I will fight for you in Congress and do everything in my power to support and honor your service.”
Four flags were cased during the ceremony following a methodical folding process, with one flag left to signify the home station and mission command, which was not cased because they’re staying home at Fort Drum during the deployment.
While there are roughly 3,000 soldiers in a brigade, not all will join this upcoming deployment. Instead, National Guard units will come with the brigade and will wear the 10th Mountain patches on their uniforms, according to Capt. Goldfedib.
A member of the CAB, Spc. William Wolfe Jr., has only been in the Army for a year and a half and will be joining his brigade soon for his first deployment.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity, it’s the reason why I joined.”
Though he has yet to be deployed, he knows how important support from home is. Luckily for Spc. Wolfe, he has a lot of support from his own family, and said they are proud of him and what he is doing.
Before he joined the military, the 29-year-old was a hairstylist for eight years, but said the military was always something he wanted to do.
“I wanted a career change and I always felt that I missed out, so when I found out about an opportunity that the Army was willing to take me in, I jumped up,” he said. “There’s so many benefits you get from joining the Army.”
First Sgt. Daniel Powers has been in the Army for 15 years and says it runs in his family.
His grandfather served as a mechanic in Vietnam, so 1st Sgt. Powers had an opportunity to follow in his footsteps as an aviation mechanic later on.
About to embark on his third combat deployment, he said he is honored to be able to serve his country in a leadership role and is excited to replace the unit from Fort Bliss so they can go home to their families.
“It’s extremely honorable to be able to case these colors,” he said. “To case them here and have the families be able to see that and then to get over after we assume the mission and to uncase them, it just signifies us officially leaving Fort Drum and going to Afghanistan and taking over the mission.”
At the end of Friday’s Colors Casing Ceremony, two soldiers cased the 10th Mountain Division flag, followed by the singing of the 10th Mountain Division and Army songs to close it out.
The uncasing ceremony for the colors cased on Friday will take place with the 10th CAB’s sister unit it will replace in Afghanistan.
The unit from Fort Bliss will case their colors and the CAB will uncase theirs to signify their transition from their role in Afghanistan back to the CAB.
