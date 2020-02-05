Fort Drum is one of the three final options for a fourth Army Corps Headquarters, Rep. Elise Stefanik announced late Tuesday.
“I’m thrilled to announce Fort Drum is now one of the three final options to be designation as a fourth Army Corps headquarters,” said Congresswoman Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. “Fort Drum has proved itself as the best possible option for this designation, as they will be able to rapidly expand to support the additional soldiers and their families in order to successfully advance our national defense strategy and increase our military readiness. I will continue to work with Fort Drum and advocate for them in this process.”
Fort Drum, home to the 10th Mountain Division, was on a list of 31 potential installations that could house the nation’s fourth corps headquarters.
The concept of the fourth headquarters would include about 630 soldiers based in the United States, the addition of a three-star general and maintaining a rotational Operational Command Post of about 200 soldiers in Europe.
U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., recently revealed that the Army was looking for a home for a new Corps headquarters and are telling military officials that Fort Drum would be the “perfect” location.
They believe it would create new, good paying jobs in the north country.
It is expected that the Department of the Army will make the decision quickly.
