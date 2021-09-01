FORT DRUM — Mark Thompson brought his 14-year-old grandson to Mountainfest on Wednesday to watch the howitzers shoot off simulated munitions, Apache helicopters fly and Fort Drum soldiers enter an open field to clear the area from the enemy during a live demonstration.
It brought him back to his childhood when he attended air shows at the former Griffiss Air Base in Rome when his father was in the Air Force.
“It brings back fond memories,” the 53-year-old grandfather said.
His grandson, Logan, has a keen interest in “anything that’s military,” he said. So the grandfather and grandson got to share the day after a 90-minute drive from their home in Rome. Neither had been to Fort Drum before.
Logan especially liked when two Black Hawks flew into view from a wooded area and the helicopters slingloaded — or “dropped” — a pair of howitzers onto the Division Hill parade field.
Within a minute or two, soldiers set up the heavy, long-range weapons and fired off training artillery ammunition toward a wooded field. The gunnery was loud and big puffs of gray smoke billowed into the air. The crowd, sitting in bleachers, applauded the show.
“It was astounding to see how quickly they moved and got the job done,” the teen said.
The event also was a time for appreciation, of both soldiers and the nation they serve.
For some soldiers, Wednesday’s activities, including carnival-style games for children, a car show and a free concert by country music artist Randy Houser, were a pleasant change of pace from their normal Army duties.
Community members also got to attend a Salute to the Nation, with the day’s activities ending with a fireworks display.
It’s been a few years since Fort Drum has put on the live demonstration that shows what the soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division have done to protect out country over the past 75 years, eventually becoming the most deployed division during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
During the exercise, a narrator told the crowd — of Fort Drum soldiers and leaders, members of the community and some Gold Star families — how the division began with mountain soldiers dressed in white uniforms fighting in the mountains of Italy during the Second World War.
Molly Fitzpatrick said her son, Ryker, 9, never saw his father, Sgt. 1st Class Ian Poole, show off his skills as an infantryman until Wednesday’s Mountainfest.
The sergeant was inside a Humvee that drove out to the parade grounds as the sounds of small arms fire were heard echoing on a chilly September afternoon.
“It was pretty good,” the boy said.
Over on the other side of the open field, family members enjoyed the day in a variety of activities.
Tiffany Simoneau watched her three children frolic in the bubble booth.
After retiring from Fort Drum, her husband, Garrett, now works in the outdoor recreation department for Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the organization that presented the concert and activities.
It was a good way for the family to have some fun, she said.
When 8-year-old Logan came out of the booth, he was covered from head to toe with suds.
“I lost one of my shoes,” he declared to his mom.
She responded, “You better go in there and find it.”
The boy and his sister, Tiffany, then went back in the booth to retrieve the missing footwear.
