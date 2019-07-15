FORT DRUM — Family members, loved ones and friends welcomed home 250 soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division who came home from deployment in Afghanistan on Monday morning. There will be a total of 700 servicemembers returning home this week.

