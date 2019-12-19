FORT DRUM — Sgt. 1st Class Nick Masi’s four children never dreamed that their father would be placing the star on the top of the family’s already decorated Christmas tree this year.
For the past three months, the sergeant has been deployed in Afghanistan and they were not told he’d be back home in time for Christmas.
In a emotional reunion on Thursday afternoon, Jacques, 14; Keena, 12; Katia, 9; and Dezi, 7; got the best Christmas gift they could ever receive — their father surprised them during a homecoming on post on an otherwise bitterly cold Thursday afternoon.
They walked into the building and there he was.
“I had no idea whatsoever,” Jacques said following a minute-long group hug in the lobby of the Magrath Sports Complex.
The children’s mother, Zenda, didn’t want to tell them about the reunion because, up until Wednesday, she wasn’t sure it was going to happen before Christmas.
When they were deployed last summer, the 116 soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade thought they would be celebrating Christmas in July, the time that they would originally be coming home.
But Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper said their earlier return home was the result of more soldiers getting deployed, so they could “optimize” the mission and get the job done.
As it turned out, there was no need to stay until July.
The aviation brigade fields a combination of attack and reconnaissance Black Hawk, Chinook and MEDEVAC helicopters. The brigade includes soldiers who not only fly them but also maintain and repair them so they are ready for battle.
While families, girlfriends and friends waited for their heroes to come through the sports complex’s doors, the 10th Mountain Division band played Christmas music in the background.
The soldiers were greeted by cheers and a handful of large signs. Brenton Spuehler stood waiting with a camouflage “Welcome Home” balloon before getting a glimpse of his fiance, Sgt. Lety Connell.
“I’m glad she’s finally here,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, said he was proud of the 116 soldiers and credited their families for making the sacrifices of having them be away.
Lorna Martin sat in the bleachers with 2-year-old Emberly, and 1-year-old son, Dawson, while her husband, Sgt. Carlin Martin, marched into the building.
“It’s more exciting for the children. They don’t understand what’s going on,” she said. “They just know he’s coming home.”
Staff Sgt. Mike Perez, an electronic warfare specialist, insisted his four children looked different and changed while he was away.
And Sgt. Masi’s four children finally knew that the Christmas tree will be complete. Their father came home just in time to put that star exactly where it should be, at its top.
