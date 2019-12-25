WATERTOWN — A Christmas baby for Jisselle Goodrich and Nathaniel Segura was meant to be.
Mr. Segura’s birthday is Nov. 25, his mother’s is Oct. 25 and his grandmother’s is Aug. 25. Now they added a fourth member of the family on the 25th day of December. Jissele delivered Alvin J. Segura-Goodrich at 12:21 a.m. on Christmas Day at Samaritan Medical Center. Alvin was the first baby delivered on Christmas in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Alvin took his sweet time this month. His due date was Dec. 15, but when it came and went, Ms. Goodrich was induced on the 22nd. It appeared Alvin would come on Christmas Eve, but he continued his holdout, so Ms. Goodrich was advised to have a C-section. The delivery was a success, with Alvin weighing in at eight pounds, 13 ounces.
“He was a big boy,” Ms. Goodrich said.
Ms. Goodrich and Mr. Segura are both from Panama, though, with her being in the Army, they moved to Watertown after she was stationed at Fort Drum. She’s approaching her third year in the service, now as a private first class.
Celebrating Christmas has certainly gotten more complicated for the couple, but celebrating their new baby boy is just as good.
“We were thinking by Christmas, he’s going to be born already, so we would do a dinner and all these things,” she said. “It’s all delayed now because of him, but it’s a good gift.”
