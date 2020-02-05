THREE MILE BAY — Four people fell through the ice in separate locations at the same time in Chaumont Bay Tuesday evening.
At around 6 p.m., the Three Mile Bay Fire Department was dispatched to Long Point State Park for a reported ice rescue. Three rescue teams responded. They found four people in the parking lot, all of whom had broken through the ice.
Turns out, two people had been riding on a four-wheeler around 50 yards west of the park’s point when the machine broke through the ice. Fire Chief William Woofter said a bystander had witnessed them crash through the ice and helped get them to shore.
At around the same time, two people who were fishing were on their way in to shore around 300 yards straight off the point. It was dark and they were using head lamps to see, however they lost their bearings and walked into soft ice and broke through, Mr. Woofter said. They got to shore by themselves.
Mr. Woofter said emergency personnel treated the four people for cold exposure. They decided not to be transported to the hospital. All of them, Mr. Woofter said, were not from the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.