NEW YORK — The state’s travel advisory requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for two weeks broadened to 35 states Tuesday.
Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia meet the metrics to qualify for the state’s advisory, which includes any area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
“Individuals coming from other states continue to be a problem,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. “We’re entering a new, different post-Labor Day phase.
“After Labor Day, people start to get back to work, schools are opening, activity is increasing, colleges are opening, you see traffic starting to increase. So we have to keep that in mind as we move forward and we need to remain vigilant and smart so that we don’t backslide.”
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were removed from the list. Guam remains on the list.
States now on New York’s quarantine mandate include: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
The state’s rate of new COVID-19 infections remained under 1% for the 32nd straight day at 0.96% positive Tuesday — or 557 additional coronavirus cases after 88,981 tests Wednesday. Hospitalizations remained flat at 432 patients Tuesday.
Five New Yorkers died from the virus Monday in state hospitals, down from nine fatalities each Saturday and Sunday.
