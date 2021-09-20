WATERTOWN — Former members of the North Side Improvement League — now known as the North Side Legacy Fund — announced their second round of scholarships, this time to four members of the Class of 2021.
The North Side Legacy Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented four scholarships totaling $2,000 to support the students’ post-secondary educational goals.
The North Side Legacy Fund was established in 2019 as a permanent fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation to forever honor and perpetuate the history and heritage of the North Side Improvement League.
Graduating high school seniors who live in the city of Watertown as well as students from other areas who have family ties to the League were encouraged to apply.
Scholarship recipients are Watertown-area residents who are enrolling for the first time this fall as full-time undergraduate freshman students.
Recipients of this one-year award each received $500 and were selected based on combined test scores, cumulative high school grade point average, rank in class, personal data, essay scores and applicant appraisals.
“We are grateful to have a permanent home for the heritage, history and service of the North Side Improvement League. It is doing exactly what was envisioned,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.
The recipients this year are:
— Dawson DeLine, Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College, engineering science and mathematics; son of Toni and Tim DeLine.
— Tadd Ledoux, Immaculate Heart Central, St. Lawrence University, Canton, English and creative writing; son of Tricia and Michael Ledoux.
— Maria Netto, Watertown High School, SUNY Geneseo, economics; daughter of Jacqueline and Richard Netto.
— Madison White, Watertown High School, SUNY Geneseo, elementary education; daughter of Michele and Jason White
The North Side Improvement League’s rich history and legacy of civic involvement and community betterment that spanned more than a century continues through the North Side Legacy Fund.
The Community Foundation also is offering a $10,000 matching grant that will double all gifts made to the fund.
To help build the fund, gifts can be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, ATTN: North Side Legacy Fund, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or through secure online giving at nnycf.org.
Members of the North Side Legacy Fund Advisory Committee include Sylvia Buduson, Allison Crossman, Michael Dupee, Jacob Johnson, Laurie Koelmel, Terri Mallette, Bill and Pat Parody, and Terry Williams.
The North Side Legacy Fund also supports nonprofit organizations that serve Watertown residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.