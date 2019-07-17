WATERTOWN — The fourth annual Brew York Festival, featuring a variety of music and beer, is 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Maggies on the River, 500 Newell St., Watertown.
The festival is presented by Ithaca Beer Company and 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits. Donations and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the SPCA of Jefferson County. This year’s theme is “Come Celebrate the Summer of ’69.” As with previous Brew York festivals, Newell Street will be blocked off to traffic.
A “pre-launch” event at 11 a.m. at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St., will focus on the SPCA and pet adoptions and will include music and “Pints and Paws’ giveaways.
From 3 to 7 p.m., more than two dozen wineries and distillers on site will offer free tastings. Throughout the day, to go along with all-day music, the festival will include food vendors , a cigar lounge, photo booth and a game zone featuring corn hole.
Festival-goers can also view kayak races along the Black River. Events in the Emperor’s Cup Whitewater Series begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through late Sunday afternoon.
The festival’s musical lineup: Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, Harrison B, Band of Tomorrow, Sirsy, The Old Main, The Northmen, Out Chasing Lions, Hamjob!, My Manic Mind and Ransom.
Tickets are $20 general admission, but that cost does not include tastings. General admission tickets that include the tastings are $25. VIP tickets at $55 are sold out.
To order tickets and for more information, go to wdt.me/brewtickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.