ALBANY — New York’s state budget for 2024 remains unfinished, and legislators on Thursday authorized the fourth extenstion.
This extension authorizes state spending through Monday, ensuring that legislators will have to return to Albany next week to vote on either another extension or the full budget.
Thursday’s extension comes after the state Legislature on Monday passed a four-day extender, which was taken to indicate a full budget deal was anticipated to come shortly. That was not the case.
Thursday, legislators left the Capitol as the state Budget became 21 days late, the latest in a decade. The record latest budget remains the 2004 budget, which was 133 days behind schedule.
The budget talks continue behind closed doors between the Senate Majority Leader, Speaker of the Assembly and Governor. In intermittent press conferences and statements to the press, the three have laid out that the deal is hung up over three main issues; bail reform, housing policy and charter schools. Additionally, mass transit funding has become a topic of discussion.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, told reporters on Wednesday that no deal was expected this week, after early reports had suggested there may be some deal in the works.
“This is the most laden budget I have had to deal with,” she said.
The biggest hangup remains bail reform. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul wants to remove the requirement that judges issue the ‘least restrictive’ means to ensuring a defendant returns to court, arguing it will give judges more leeway to put dangerous criminals in jail. But the legislative leaders don’t agree, and have said they don’t want to see the state’s bail laws changed for a third time without a reason they agree on.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, told reporters on Tuesday that the legislature and Governor remain far apart on bail reform, but Leader Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday said negotiators had moved closer on an agreement, to offer some judicial discretion.
Bail reform is the issue that delayed last years state budget by eight days, with Gov. Hochul ultimately giving up on her attempt then to make the same changes she’s pushing for now.
On other issues, it appears some steps to close the gap have also been made. The Governor’s proposal to override local zoning decisions if housing growth goals aren’t met has been stripped back to offer more incentives than penalties.
Details on the specifics of these negotiations are often kept quiet until a final deal can be made, meaning many of the key policy provisions being negotiated in the fiscal year 2024 spending plan won’t be known until the final deal is met and voted on.
Legislators quickly passed Tuesday’s budget extension ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline, ensuring public programs and payroll are funded through the weekend.
