BRUSHTON — Firefighters from throughout Franklin County were kept busy over the holiday weekend, with multiple structure and wildland fires requiring emergency responses.
Did you venture out this holiday weekend?
No injuries were reported in any of the blazes, and most of the structure fires caused only minor damage, but a freestanding hair salon on County Route 8 was gutted by flames early Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to the salon at 1:45 a.m. Sunday when the owners, who live in an adjoining residence, spotted the flames, Brushton Fire Chief Mike Barse said. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, and although they were able knock the fire down quickly, the building was a “complete loss,” Barse said.
“It definitely had a head start,” Barse said, adding that he did not believe anything from the building was salvageable.
The cause of the blaze remained undetermined on Monday.
Crews from Brushton, Moira, Bangor, Dickinson and Bombay responded to the call.
Bangor firefighters were also called to three separate structure fires in Malone over the weekend as part of the county’s mutual aid system.
The first blaze, which was called in at about 1:53 a.m. Saturday, scorched a porch on Milwaukee Street, said Malone Fire Chief Tom Soulia. Damage was minor, and village police are investigating the cause of the fire, he said.
The second fire, which was reported at about 5:25 p.m. that same day, damaged a garage on Park Street after flames from a burn pit that was located too close to the structure apparently got out of control, Soulia said. Once again, damage to the building was minor, he said.
The third fire also involved a porch — this time on Maple Street in the village. The cause this blaze, which was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, was a barbecue grill, he said.
Constable also assisted Malone at all three fires, and Westville was called in to help with the Park Street blaze.
Malone firefighters were also called to provide assistance to Duane at a wildland fire on Debar Mountain that was fist reported about 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews from Owls Head-Mountain View, Paul Smiths-Gabriels and St. Regis Falls also responded to the fire, which was reported sparked by a downed power line.
Duane Third Assistant Chief Sean Tebeau said fire crews worked mostly to contain the blaze, which broke out in an area known as the Fox Farm. Firefighters dug trenches to contain the flames and state Department of Environmental Conservation rangers built backfires to keep the fire from spreading, he said.
Tebeau said the recent lack of rain made conditions just right for wildland fires. Timber and brush were very dry, creating one of the hottest fires he had ever worked, Tebeau said.
Duane and Paul Smiths-Gabriels also responded to a wildland fire off Beaver Lodge Road on Sunday, along with Bloomingdale and Saranac Lake, and those three companies from the southern part of Franklin County also were called — along with Tupper Lake — to a wildland fire off Oregon Plains Road in the town of Franklin.
Soulia noted that at least a few of the fires were the result of people getting out to enjoy the summer-like weather that graced the area for much of the weekend and the freedom created by the loosening of the stay-at-home order state residents have been living under because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have been cooped up way too long,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.