A North Bangor man is facing a grand larceny charge after allegedly selling a vehicle owned by someone else, according to a news release from state police.
Alexander X. Lane, 25, was arrested by troopers Friday and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, the release said.
According to police, on May 13, troopers responded to Wagner Road in the town of Bangor for a larceny complaint and an investigation determined that a black 1997 Ford Thunderbird was taken from a yard on that road at a location the vehicle was parked for about 10 years. The owner of the vehicle moved from that location but was granted permission to leave the vehicle until further arrangements were made for it, police said.
Further investigation determined that Mr. Lane sold the vehicle for $150 to another person without permission, police said.
